Punjab forms committee for adoption of Web 3.0

08:50 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – The Punjab government has formed a committee for adopting Web 3.0 in a bid to introduce advance technology in the most populous province. 

Web 3.0 is built on blockchains that are immutable and have no central structure of ownership. A blockchain can host (economic value) tokens, application data and even applications themselves.

Punjab Minister for Information Technology Dr Arslan Khalid, in a tweet, shared the development: “Disrupting business as usual; Under web 3.0 we want to find avenues in ‘new economy’, ‘tech R&D’ and create a pool of new talent that can be part of the Web 3 ecosystem”.

He said that youth and digitization are the two pillars of the future of Pakistan, adding that promoting them is a core manifesto of PTI and its chairman Imran Khan.

