PTI unveils KP Science Agenda to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Paktunkhwa government Tuesday launched the Science Agenda with an aim to create new opportunities for scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs of all ages across the province.

Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan unveiled the programme at a ceremony in Peshawar, which was attended by Secretary Science and IT Khalid Khan and other officials.

Saying 13 initiatives worth Rs1.5 billion will be launched under the Science Agenda, Khan said that the provincial government was taking multiple measures to promote IT in the province.

The minister said that it is critically important to create the link between scientists and entrepreneurs to utilize eight natural resources while harnessing the power of science and technology for the benefit of the province.

He said that focus will be put on various sectors including precious stones, honey, fruits and vegetables, fisheries, herbs and medicinal plants, micro-hydro plants, archeology, urban environment, bio-medicine, space science and advanced materials.

He said that the previous governments failed to give due attention to the sector, adding that the negligence caused gape between academia, startups, industry and researchers.

Atif Khan urged youth to take benefit from the initiatives being launched by the provincial government.