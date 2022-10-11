PTI unveils KP Science Agenda to promote innovators, entrepreneurs
Web Desk
08:32 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
PTI unveils KP Science Agenda to promote innovators, entrepreneurs
Share

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Paktunkhwa government Tuesday launched the Science Agenda with an aim to create new opportunities for scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs of all ages across the province. 

Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan unveiled the programme at a ceremony in Peshawar, which was attended by Secretary Science and IT Khalid Khan and other officials. 

Saying 13 initiatives worth Rs1.5 billion will be launched under the Science Agenda, Khan said that the provincial government was taking multiple measures to promote IT in the province.

The minister said that it is critically important to create the link between scientists and entrepreneurs to utilize eight natural resources while harnessing the power of science and technology for the benefit of the province.

He said that focus will be put on various sectors including precious stones, honey, fruits and vegetables, fisheries, herbs and medicinal plants, micro-hydro plants, archeology, urban environment, bio-medicine, space science and advanced materials.

He said that the previous governments failed to give due attention to the sector, adding that the negligence caused gape between academia, startups, industry and researchers.

Atif Khan urged youth to take benefit from the initiatives being launched by the provincial government. 

More From This Category
NIH issues alert about possible Ebola virus ...
09:37 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Uber ends services in Pakistani cities except ...
09:04 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Punjab forms committee for adoption of Web 3.0
08:50 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
PTI files reference against Asif Zardari for ...
07:57 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Hashim Dogar resigns as Punjab home minister
07:16 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
DG ISPR among 12 Pakistan Army officers promoted ...
05:59 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with lavish birthday bash
08:19 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr