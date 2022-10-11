PTI files reference against Asif Zardari for 'buying luxury cars from Toshakhana'

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a reference in National Assembly, seeking disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as MNA over buying three luxury vehicles from Toshakhan during his tenure as president.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Iftikhar Durrani submitted the reference to National Assembly secretary as Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was not available at that time.

The PTI stalwarts alleged that the former president bought the vehicles from Toshakan in clear violation of 2013’s law, which barred the state of the head from buying gifted vehicles.

They added that then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani approved an illegal summary to facilitate Zardari, who served as president during 2008 to 2013.

They said that Imran Khan, who is also facing a Toshakhan case, bought the gifts in line with the existing laws after paying the amount.