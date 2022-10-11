PTI files reference against Asif Zardari for 'buying luxury cars from Toshakhana'

07:57 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
PTI files reference against Asif Zardari for 'buying luxury cars from Toshakhana'
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a reference in National Assembly, seeking disqualification of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as MNA over buying three luxury vehicles from Toshakhan during his tenure as president. 

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and Iftikhar Durrani submitted the reference to National Assembly secretary as Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was not available at that time. 

The PTI stalwarts alleged that the former president bought the vehicles from Toshakan in clear violation of 2013’s law, which barred the state of the head from buying gifted vehicles. 

They added that then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani approved an illegal summary to facilitate Zardari, who served as president during 2008 to 2013.

They said that Imran Khan, who is also facing a Toshakhan case, bought the gifts in line with the existing laws after paying the amount. 

ECP reserves verdict in Toshakhana case against ... 05:29 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday reserved a verdict in the Toshakhana case filed against ...

More From This Category
Hashim Dogar resigns as Punjab home minister
07:16 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
DG ISPR among 12 Pakistan Army officers promoted ...
05:59 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan booked in FIA's prohibited ...
05:27 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Dar leaves for US to attend IMF, World Bank ...
01:29 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Incarcerated Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah passes ...
12:24 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s remarks about ...
10:38 AM | 11 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Sun Re Sajaniya'
04:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr