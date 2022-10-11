Hashim Dogar resigns as Punjab home minister

LAHORE - Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar Tuesday resigned from the post for personal reasons.

Dogar, who was assigned the portfolio in August this year after Hamza Shehbaz's government was ousted,has sent the resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He has shared a copy of his resignation on Twitter, stating that he will continue to serve as a loyal worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

آج میں نے زاتی وجوہات کی بنا پہ اپنے عہدے سے استعفی دیا ہے۔ انشاللہ آگے بھی پی ٹی آی کے ادنی کارکن کے طور پہ کام کرتا رہوں گا pic.twitter.com/hQzZDUf5Da — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) October 11, 2022

“I feel regretful to inform you that I shall not be able to continue due to my personal commitments and some health issues. I was and will always be available to serve you and my party chairman for the time to come,” the resignation letter read.