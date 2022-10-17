Ali Zafar amuses fans with new rib-tickling video
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ali Zafar amuses fans with new rib-tickling video
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz for many years now.

Needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

This time around, the Teefa in Trouble star provided a sneak peek into his humorous side and witty nature when he took a jibe at kids nowadays.

In the aforementioned video, Zafar hilariously points put that boys nowadays put on girly filters on TikTok and proudly post their video too.

Earlier, Ali shared a lovable reaction to Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit shaking a leg on his hit song ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ in a viral video.

The Indian film star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Zafar's celebrated song. Her fans received the choreography well and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.

Ali Zafar reacts to Madhuri Dixit dancing to his ... 10:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Ali Zafar has shared a lovable reaction to Bollywood dance queen Madhuri ...

More From This Category
TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce ...
10:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a ...
08:59 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
'Moonrise' - Atif Aslam announces new song ...
09:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar serves wanderlust overdose with her ...
08:06 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Alizeh Shah dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal ...
05:20 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Ahsan Khan wins hearts with new video
04:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce divorce
10:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr