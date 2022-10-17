Ali Zafar amuses fans with new rib-tickling video

Pakistani rockstar Ali Zafar is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz for many years now.

Needless to say, the 41-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for himself.

This time around, the Teefa in Trouble star provided a sneak peek into his humorous side and witty nature when he took a jibe at kids nowadays.

In the aforementioned video, Zafar hilariously points put that boys nowadays put on girly filters on TikTok and proudly post their video too.

Earlier, Ali shared a lovable reaction to Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit shaking a leg on his hit song ‘Sun Re Sajaniya’ in a viral video.

The Indian film star uploaded a video on Instagram of her dance to Zafar's celebrated song. Her fans received the choreography well and many applauded the great bond between the two celebrities.