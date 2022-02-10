Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi in smear case
Share
A Lahore court has issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi in a case filed against her and others for allegedly running a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar.
Dismissing the application of Meesha, the court yesterday issued bailable arrest warrants for her directing her to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and appear before the court by February 19.
Earlier in September, the FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Shafi, Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.
The FIA had registered the case on a complaint moved by Ali Zafar. The accused nominated in the FIR include Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza.
The FIR had been registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.
Back in April 2018, Meesha took to her social media handles and claimed that she was subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions, using the hashtag #MeToo to link it to a global campaign against sexual harassment and assault.
Ali Zafar breaks silence on legal battle with ... 04:00 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
The latest development in the defamation battle between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi has entered a new phase as Lahore ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new ...06:11 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Adele breaks Guinness World Record for winning most BRIT awards05:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad rejects India’s unwarranted comments on Pak-China joint ...05:27 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat addresses rift with children after third marriage's ...05:07 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Who is Dania Shah, the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain?04:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Salman Khan shares a heartwarming picture with his mother03:45 PM | 10 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021