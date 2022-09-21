Watch: Sania Mirza has hilarious reply to questions about career choice

DUBAI – Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, keeps her fans engaged with her hilarious videos on Instagram.

This time around, the 35-year-old has shared tips how to tackle questions targeting their career choices in a latest reel that surely proves she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl.

She made the reel for people who questioned her career choice to play tennis when she was younger.

Sharing how to reply such questions, the athlete can be seen lip-syncing the lyrics “Main toh kheloongi”. The reel, which has gone viral as it has earned thousands of likes in first three hours, has left the fans in fits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Earlier this month, Sania Mirza’s video with her sister, Anam Mirza went viral on Instagram as fans loved the Mirza sisters' bonding.

Needless to say, Sania's reel was a picture-perfect representation of some serious sister goals. The video captures the ace tennis player with her sister Anam Mirza in the most candid moments.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of sports star Shoaib Maik hilariously pulls her sister Anam’s leg the way most older siblings do.

"????????‍♀️ if you’ve said this to your younger sibling!#Sisters #MirzaGirls", she captioned.