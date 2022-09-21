Feroze Khan barred from meeting children without court permission after separation with Alizey
Share
KARACHI – A court in the port city on Wednesday ruled that actor Feroze Khan will not go to see his children without getting permission from it as he has parted ways with wife Alizey.
The Family Court East issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the actor seeking visitation rights to meet his children.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor argued that he was providing financial support to his children, adding that his former wife was not sending them to school.
Alizey told court that she lived in Gulistan-e-Johar area, adding: “How can she take the children to school located in Defence daily”.
After hearing the arguments, the court barred Feroze Khan from meeting his children without permission and also summoned reply from his former wife.
The court has adjourned the hearing for two weeks.
A day earlier, Khan moved the court seeking rights to meet his children who he is not allowed to see.
The duo tied the knot in 2018 and their wedding remained the talk of the town for a while.
Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl 12:47 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Feroze is a good looking Pakistani model and a super talented actor who is indeed one of the biggest names of the ...
- ‘Pakistan needs help,’ says Biden while calling for action ...10:16 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Maya Ali praises Shefali Shah for her incredible performance09:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Feroze Khan barred from meeting children without court permission ...07:49 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Watch: Sania Mirza has hilarious reply to questions about career ...07:13 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022