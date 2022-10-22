AFGvENG: England opt to field first in maiden T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan

England on Saturday won the toss and chose to field first against Afghanistan in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Perth Stadium.

English team led by Jos Buttler kickstart their campaign today as the skipper has returned to full fitness after missing the crucial series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Afghan speedster Rashid Khan will lead the bowling attack in their T20 World Cup opener against England. Earlier, Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was ruled out of the cricket carnival in wake of an injury.

Buttler-led squad and Afghanistan had earlier met twice in the T20 World Cup in the year 2012 and 2016 and England won the contest on both times.

AUSvNZ: New Zealand thrash Australia by 89 runs ... 03:33 PM | 22 Oct, 2022 SYDNEY – New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs in the in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup ...

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi