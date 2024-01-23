Search

“People mix religion with culture,” Erica Robin opines on misinterpretation and misconception

When it comes to misinterpreting the difference between culture and religion, Pakistani social media users take the crown. Whether its policing celebrities for their fashion choices or scrutinizing them for religious statements, netizens love to go to lengths, often triggering a response from the stars. One such instance occured when Pakistani model, Erica Robin, faced severe criticism for her sartorial choices on social media.

Robin looked festival ready in denim shorts, a cropped white top, and a shrug. The comment section, however, wasn't vibing with the outfit and voiced their critiques regarding the model's choice on fashion, modesty, and individual expression.

Trolling the model for her previous statement on wearing modest clothes to represent her Pakistani culture and her recent attire, social media users came forward to call out Robin for her alleged attempt to fit in Western culture as soon as she stepped on foreign land.

One Instagram user commented, "Isn't she the one who was saying she dresses according to the culture? I have trust issues now." 

Another added, "Don't know why I can't unfollow you. I still like you a little bit but less, but I'm starting to dislike you, woman! Is it necessary to wear this kind of naked dress to fit in the people?" Another one noted, "She will deeply regret being born in Pakistan."

In tandem with the wave of criticism, some users came to Robin's defence. One Instagram user wrote, "You all should be proud of her instead of saying this and that about her! She represents our culture only at Miss Universe not at beaches." 

Another one remarked, "What is wrong with you all? She only represents our culture in Miss Universe. She is a Pakistani minority. She can dress however she likes." 

"I don't like Western attire at all. Pakistani dresses are the best. Yet I respect you a lot. You made history by presenting Pakistan in a decent way in the biggest contest in the world. You are a non-Muslim, you could easily [have chosen] to wear a bikini, but you chose to wear a burkini. Will always love you. Will tell my daughter about you when she will grow up. Respect," another one commented.

Although Robin didn't respond to this criticism, her Instagram handle features a snippet from her appearance on Adnan Faisal Podcast where she shared two cents on the common misconception when it comes to comprehending the difference between culture and religion.

During the podcast, Robin shed light on her own experiences as a Christian in Pakistan. She clarified that while she follows the Christian faith, her fashion choices are guided by cultural norms.

“I would like to clarify — people mix religion with culture. Yes, I'm a Christian, but my culture says I can't just wear anything. Outside, people have this misconception that because she's Christian, she's going to wear everything. That's their culture, not their religion. No religion says you do or wear whatever you want,” Robin commented.

Robin rose to limelight after her she represented Pakistan at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant where she paid homage to her homeland's culture and history.

Robin's first breakthrough came when she graced DIVA Magazine Pakistan in July 2020 issue in a stellar Tabassum Mughal design. Apart from her modelling career, Robin took on a new role as an assistant manager at Flow Digital in August 2020.

She has extensively travelled from Lahore to Kallar Kahar in December 2020. A wanderlust by passion, Robin reportedly explored the stunning landscapes of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan in April 2021 before jetting off to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December later that year. 

On her 24th birthday, the model competed against four other finalists for the Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 title at Brennia Kottefaru in Raa Atoll, Maldives, eventually winning the title. Robin represented Pakistan at the prestigious Miss Universe 2023 pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18, 2023, embodying grace, beauty, and ambition.

