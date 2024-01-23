PCB likely to hold election before Feb 8 after PM names Mohsin Naqvi as new chairman

As caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has nominated caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as new head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricketing body is all set to undergo a major overhaul in the coming weeks with its election likely to be held before February 8.

The development comes after the premier accepted Zaka Ashraf's resignation as Management Committee chairman. Naqvi also replaced Ashraf as member of the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG).

Ashraf, who became part of PCB's BoG on July 6 and assumed his role as the chairman by replacing Najam Sethi on the same day, stepped down from the top post last Friday.

"I was working for the betterment of cricket but it is not possible for us to work in this way," he was quoted as saying by those present in the ongoing committee meeting.

The tenure of the now-former chairman saw the Pakistan cricket team fail to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023, followed by the team's exit from the World Cup 2023 without reaching the knockout stage.

Following his resignation, the premier nominated Naqvi — a media channel owner currently serving as Punjab's interim chief minister. Naqvi also confirmed his appointment while speaking to reporters in Lahore soon after the news broke out.

“I will try to fix the issues affecting Pakistan cricket. Reforms in cricket are the need of the hour,” Naqvi said.