Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 2 February 2023

Web Desk 08:15 AM | 2 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs204,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 204,900 PKR 2,420

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

