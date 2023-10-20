Special aircraft carrying aid from Pakistan for Gaza victims reaches Egypt

CAIRO – A special aircraft carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan for the brotherly people of Palestine in Gaza arrived at El-Arish International airport, Egypt on Friday.

Pakistan Ambassador to Egypt Sajid Bilal handed over the aid to Egyptian Red Crescent Society for its onward delivery to Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Gaza.

“Pakistan stands by the people of Palestine at this critical juncture and will continue to provide them with the necessary relief assistance,” the embassy said in a statement.

A day earlier, Pakistan dispatched the first consignment carrying relief assistance for oppressed people of Palestine.

The relief assistance, carrying one thousand winter tents, four thousand blankets and three tons of medicines, will reach Palestine via Egypt.

The assistance, sent by the Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority, will provide an immediate relief to the affected people of Gaza.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said Pakistan remained deeply concerned about the situation of Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli aggression and blockade, particularly the recent attack on a Gaza hospital. Israel’s actions violate international humanitarian and human rights law. Deliberate attack against civilian targets constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. We call for an immediate ceasefire; an end to the siege of Gaza; and the facilitation of humanitarian corridors for unrestricted relief supplies,” she said during weekly press briefing.

The ministry of health in the besieged region said the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 3,785, including at least 1,524 children, while over 12,000 have been injured.