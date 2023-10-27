Esra Bilgiç steals hearts with new sizzling photos in bold black dress

Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç made an unforgettable fashion statement on the red carpet at the highly-anticipated premiere of her upcoming film, "Atatürk 1881-1919." The event was nothing short of glamorous and Esra's presence added an extra layer of elegance to the occasion.

Esra graced the event in a mesmerizing black evening gown that turned heads. Her choice of attire included a bold deep-neck dress with a fitted bodice, which was perfectly complemented by a thigh-high slit that left onlookers in awe.

In the jewellery department, Esra opted for a minimalistic approach, allowing her outfit to shine. She adorned her ears with a pair of statement earrings, adding a touch of sparkle to her overall look. Her hand was also adorned with a selection of bracelets and rings, enhancing her elegance and sophistication.

Excited about her role as Madame Corinne in the historic biopic, Bilgiç enthusiastically shared snapshots from the event. She was joined by her co-stars, including the lead actor, Aras Bulut İynemli, who will be portraying the iconic figure of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Fas and admirers showered the actress with compliments and heart emojis in the comments section.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698422641-2520.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698422644-1254.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698422648-1839.jpeg

The film, "Atatürk 1881-1919," is an epic two-part masterpiece that promises to captivate the audience worldwide. The first part of the film delves into Atatürk's early years and his transformation into a legendary leader, culminating with his pivotal role in the War of Independence, which not only shaped his destiny but also the fate of the entire nation.

The audience can eagerly anticipate the global premiere of the first part on October 29, with the second part scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. It's a cinematic journey that promises to be both historically significant and visually captivating.