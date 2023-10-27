Esra Bilgiç steals hearts with new sizzling photos in bold black dress

Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç made an unforgettable fashion statement on the red carpet at the highly-anticipated premiere of her upcoming film, "Atatürk 1881-1919." The event was nothing short of glamorous and Esra's presence added an extra layer of elegance to the occasion.
Esra graced the event in a mesmerizing black evening gown that turned heads. Her choice of attire included a bold deep-neck dress with a fitted bodice, which was perfectly complemented by a thigh-high slit that left onlookers in awe.
In the jewellery department, Esra opted for a minimalistic approach, allowing her outfit to shine. She adorned her ears with a pair of statement earrings, adding a touch of sparkle to her overall look. Her hand was also adorned with a selection of bracelets and rings, enhancing her elegance and sophistication.
Excited about her role as Madame Corinne in the historic biopic, Bilgiç enthusiastically shared snapshots from the event. She was joined by her co-stars, including the lead actor, Aras Bulut İynemli, who will be portraying the iconic figure of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.
Fas and admirers showered the actress with compliments and heart emojis in the comments section.
The film, "Atatürk 1881-1919," is an epic two-part masterpiece that promises to captivate the audience worldwide. The first part of the film delves into Atatürk's early years and his transformation into a legendary leader, culminating with his pivotal role in the War of Independence, which not only shaped his destiny but also the fate of the entire nation.
The audience can eagerly anticipate the global premiere of the first part on October 29, with the second part scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. It's a cinematic journey that promises to be both historically significant and visually captivating.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
