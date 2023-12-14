Janhvi Kapoor slays in latest photoshoot

When Bollywood queen Janhvi Kapoor unleashes 'Dark Waters,' prepare to be swept away in a tide of glamour and allure.

The Kapoor diva, who hails from a family of actors, is definitely solidifying herself among notable names not just in acting but also in fashion. With her 21.6 million loyal followers on Instagram, Kapoor strutting in expensive couture or casual laid-back looks become the centre of attention.

The rising starlet once again showcased her Instagram prowess with a sizzling set of images from her latest photoshoot. Cloaked in a mesmerizing mermaid dress, Janhvi not only graced the camera but conquered it with elaborate eye makeup that added an extra layer of mystique to her look. Captured amidst liquid allure, she simply captioned the post, 'Dark waters,' leaving the Instaverse enchanted.

Adoring fans showered the diva with an overflow of love in their heartfelt comments.

Having graced the screens in 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan, Kapoor is set to dazzle in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. Not stopping there, she's poised for her Telugu debut in 'Devara,' sharing the limelight with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.