Gates Foundation hails Pakistan Army's role in fight against polio, COVID-19
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.

During a meeting between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and BMGF President Christopher Elias in Rawalpindi on Thursday, matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication were discussed.

The Army Chief acknowledged the services rendered by Polio Health Workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it is national cause and a national effort.

Christopher Elias, who is also the chair of Global Development Programme, appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bring it within manageable level.

General Bajwa appreciated untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of polio eradication at global level and assured of Army’s continued support.

