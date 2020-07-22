UAE praises Pakistan’s response to tackle COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Wednesday lauded the response of Pakistan government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah in a telephone call to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also highlighted the efforts of UAE government’s engagement in developing vaccine against the virus in collaboration with international partners.
Qureshi apprised his UAE counterpart that after the government’s smart lockdown, Pakistan was witnessing a decline in COVID-19 as the recovered cases outnumbered new patients.
He also lauded the steps taken by the UAE government to successfully tackle the pandemic.
Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated the leadership and the people of the UAE on successful launch of the first Arab interplanetary mission, saying that UAE’s Mars Mission (Hope Probe) was a pride for all Muslims and a great contribution to human knowledge.
He also thanked Sheikh Abdullah for enquiring about his health, his prayers and best wishes. The two ministers agreed to meet as soon as the pandemic gets over.
