Pakistan reports 768 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – The Covid positivity rate continues to drop in Pakistan as it was recorded at 2.17 percent with 768 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update said that 19 people died of the novel disease during the said period.
The overall death toll has now surged to 30,237 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,511,754.
Statistics 3 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 3, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,281
Positive Cases: 768
Positivity %: 2.17%
Deaths :19
Patients on Critical Care: 908
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 908. Pakistan conducted a total of 35,281 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,815 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,449,060. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases dropped to 32,457.
As many as 568,928 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,012 in Punjab, 216,386 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,496 in Islamabad, 35,357 in Balochistan, 43,044 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,531 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,508 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,080 in Sindh, 6,280 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
