Syra Yousuf celebrates daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday

Actor Syra Yousuf celebrated her daughter Nooreh's sixth birthday today with the most adorable cake for her little one!

Sharing a picture of carrying a princess themed birthday cake, the Chalay The Saath actress wrote, “And just like that you turned six! In you I see, pure love. The purest I’ve ever known.”

Syra shares daughter Nooreh with her former husband Shehroz Sabzwari.

The former celeb couple parted ways in late 2019 and later confirmed their divorce in February 2020.

