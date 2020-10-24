Azad Jammu & Kashmir marks 73rd Founding Day

'You will suceed,' Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi to Kashmiris all over the world
04:42 PM | 24 Oct, 2020
Azad Jammu & Kashmir marks 73rd Founding Day
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday greeted the Kashmiri people across the world on the 73rd Foundation Day of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"On the 73rd Foundation Day of the Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir I would like to congratulate Kashmiris all over the world," the president said in a tweet.

He added Pakistan stood firmly with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the fulfillment of their right to self-determination.

"You will succeed, Inshallah," the president remarked.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government formed 73 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

This year, the Day is being observed with a renewed pledge to continue struggle until liberation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.

The day is being observed with simplicity following threats of Covid-19.  It is a public holiday throughout the state.

All three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are airing special programmes to highlight significance of the Founding Day.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its resolutions for establishing durable and everlasting peace in the region.

In his message to mark the 73rd founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir state, he said India’s expansionist designs have not only jeopardized peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

He said the main objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government was the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

