Poland president tests positive for COVID-19

WARSAW – Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling ‘fine’, presidential minister Blazej Spychalski announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"The president yesterday was tested for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine. We are in constant contact with the relevant medical services," Spychalski said.

Szanowni Państwo, informuję że Pan Prezydent @AndrzejDuda czuje się dobrze i obecnie przebywa w izolacji. Prowadzone jest przez @GIS_gov postępowanie. Działamy zgodnie z przepisami i wytycznymi Głównego Inspektoratu Sanitarnego. — Błażej Spychalski (@spychalski_b) October 24, 2020

Duda, 48, joins a handful of world leaders who have caught the virus, among them US President Donald Trump and UK PM Boris Johnson.

Poland faces a surge in the coronavirus pandemic, with a daily record of more than 13,600 new cases on Friday. At least 4,351 people have died from the coronavirus in the country.

The country has now entered a nationwide "red zone" lockdown that includes the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants.

Under the new restrictions, gatherings of more than five are banned, and children must be accompanied by an adult when outdoors. People aged over 70 are being urged to stay at home.