Covid-19 infects 3,980, kills 79 in a day: NCOC
Web Desk
09:31 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 79 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,980 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the overall toll has now surged to 26,114 whereas the number of total infections soared to 1,175,558.

During the last 24 hours (Friday), a total of 64,053 tests were conducted across Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio was recorded stood at 6.21 percent.

On Friday, Pakistan received another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, donated by the US to pace up the country’s inoculation drive. This donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received 3.7 million doses of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from the US. Around 6 percent of Pakistan's total population of 220 million has been fully vaccinated, data cited.

