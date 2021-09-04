Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final of World Beach Wrestling Championship
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s Inam Butt advances to quarter-final of World Beach Wrestling Championship
Share

ROME – Pakistan's top grappler Inam Butt has qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Beach Wrestling Championship after he defeated the Greek wrestler in the second match of the game.

Reports in local media cited that the Gujranwala-based athlete, who clinched the first gold medal for Pakistan at the 21st Commonwealth Games, defeated Greece’s Georgios Tsaknakis in his second match within the 90Kg class and qualified into the knock-out stage.

The 35-year-old then defeated a Ukrainian wrestler. In the second match, Butt defeated his opponent by 3-0. He will now face Turkish Karadeniz Omer Faruk in the quarter-finals.

The Pakistani wrestler urged fans to pray for his victory as he expressed determination to get the gold for the country.

Butt had won the gold medal at the World Beach Wrestling Championship held in Turkey in 2018 by stamping his supremacy in the 90kgs freestyle final against his Georgian opponent with a rousing display of all-around performance.

Pakistan's Inam Butt bags Gold at World Beach ... 11:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2019

DOHA - Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt won Gold Medal on Monday at ANOC World Beach Games being held in Doha. The ...

More From This Category
Punjab govt announces Rs2.5 million cash reward ...
12:35 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Haider Ali wins first-ever Paralympics gold medal ...
09:25 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's Haider Ali all set to compete in Tokyo ...
10:49 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
First group of Saudi Arabia’s women soldiers ...
10:29 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Watch: Punjab minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan cuts ...
09:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2021
Cricket world congratulates Bismah Maroof on ...
06:42 PM | 2 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages suit against Zohaib
09:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr