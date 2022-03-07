Pakistan reports 756 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 756 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Monday said that 7 people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,272. The tally of total cases inflated to 1,515,014.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 826. Pakistan conducted a total of 37,518 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 780 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,455,162.

Statistics 7 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,518

Positive Cases: 756

Positivity %: 2.01%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 826 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 7, 2022

As many as 570,261 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,844 in Punjab, 217,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,643 in Islamabad, 35,388 in Balochistan, 43,114 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,577 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,526 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,288 in KP, 1,018 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.