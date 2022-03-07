Pakistan reports 756 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 756 fresh cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 percent.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Monday said that 7 people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,272. The tally of total cases inflated to 1,515,014.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 826. Pakistan conducted a total of 37,518 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 780 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,455,162.
Statistics 7 Mar 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 7, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,518
Positive Cases: 756
Positivity %: 2.01%
Deaths :7
Patients on Critical Care: 826
As many as 570,261 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,844 in Punjab, 217,187 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,643 in Islamabad, 35,388 in Balochistan, 43,114 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,577 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,526 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,288 in KP, 1,018 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.
100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated: Asad ... 02:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – National Command and Operation Centre Chief Asad Umar said on Sunday that the country achieved a ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- APS Peshawar attack survivor Ahmed Nawaz elected president of Oxford ...09:31 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports 756 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in a day09:05 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:22 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 March 202208:04 AM | 7 Mar, 2022
- UN chief, UNSC condemn Pakistan mosque bombing, call for bringing ...11:51 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani skipper's baby girl09:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021