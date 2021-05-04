Pakistani teacher who sexually abused student gets all his degrees revoked

LAHORE – The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has canceled the academic degrees of a teacher who found guilty of sexually abusing his student.

In first of its kind case, the Islamabad-based varsity cancelled the master's degree, transcript, and result card of the private college teacher in compliance of the orders of the Punjab Ombudsperson on a complaint moved by the victim's family.

Tanvir Ahmad, an English teacher, was found guilty of sexual abuse as the culprit forced the student, who settled recently in Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for home tuition.

The tutor subjected her to sexual abuse at her residence and when the victim's family approached the college for action, the college removed him from the office and no legal action was taken against him despite serious allegations.

The family then filed a complaint with the Punjab Ombudsperson office, pleading that a teacher at a local private college had subjected their daughter to sexual abuse. During the interrogation from Punjab Ombudsperson, the teacher confessed to have committed the crime.

The Punjab Ombudsperson then directed the concerned authorities for the cancellation of all educational degrees of the convict and also imposed Rs 100,000 as a fine on him.

Taking further action, the authorities also fined the college administration for their failure to take any action against the convict.

The Ombudsperson Office also ordered the college administration to pay Rs 500,000 as a fine for their failure to take any appropriate action against the convict.