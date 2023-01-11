Search

Apollo, Golden, Lucky Star, Ali Garh Club victorious in K-20 Cup 2023

Web Desk 04:19 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Apollo Club, Golden Star Cricket Club, Lucky Star Club and Ali Garh Club emerged as victorious in the K-20 Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament matches played here on Tuesday.

Usaid Amin sparkling knock steered Apollo Club to a thrashing 140 runs win over Shah Faisal Club in the 11th match of the tournament. Besides Usaid, Muhammad Akhlaq (53), Babar Arshad (45*) and Rehan Nadeem (30) also batted brilliantly and scored a huge total of 212-5 in allotted 20 overs. M Ilyas, Ali Manzoor, Soban Malik and Bilal Ansari got one wicket apiece. 

Superb bowling by Apollo Club bowlers restricted Shah Faisal Club to a paltry 72-10 in 18.2 overs. Only M Ilyas (17), Ahmad Zahoor Elahi (16) and Salman Mirza (12) reached the double figures. Umair Butt was key wrecker-in-chief grabbed 3 wickets for 2 while Usaid Amin, M Rameez and Asad Rafiq bagged 2 wickets each. For his all-round performance, Usaid Amin was named player of the match. 

Golden Star Cricket Club maintained their supremacy in the tournament as they defeated P&T Gymkhana by 26 runs. Golden Star, batting first, posted a total of 178-8 in 20 overs. Azzam ul Haq hammered 44 runs, Abrar Ahmad 31, M Naveed 27 and Usama Tahir unbeaten 21. Adan Khan, Adan Mir and Asad Raza took two wickets each. 

P&T Gymkhana, in reply, could score 152-10 in 19.2 overs. Ahmed Bhatti top-scored with 52 runs while M Ishaq struck 39 and Yawar Bashir 17 runs. Ahmad Safi Ullah, Zain ul Hussain, Abrar Ahmad and Sadaqat claimed 2 wickets each. 

Lucky Star Club edged past Prince Club by 4 wickets in a thrilling 13th encounter of the tournament. Prince Club, batting first, gathered 137-9 in allotted 20 overs. Zeeshan Shabbir was top scorer with 45 runs while Nasir Shah hit 17 and Asif Ghafoor 16 runs. Abuzar Zafar and Azeem Arshad captured two scalps each. 

Lucky Star Club successfully chased the target of 138 runs in 19.3 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Qasim Akram smashed superb 45 runs while Imran Dogar cracked 22 and Zain ul Hassan 19 runs. For Prince Club, Anas Mustafa and Usman Dhillon got two wickets each. 

Sparkling bowling performance by Mubashar Aslam guided Ali Garh Club to a thumping 9-wicket victory over Valencia Club in the 14th match of the tournament. Valencia Club, batting first, scored 123-9 in allotted 20 overs with Ismael Muhammad smashing 33 runs and Adnan Arshad 17. Mubashar Aslam was wrecker-in-chief of Valencia Club batting lineup as he clinched 4-16 while Ehsan Ullah took 3-25 and Awais Nazir 2-15. 

Ali Garh Club comfortably chased the target in 15.4 overs losing just one wicket. Both Hazrat Wali and Faraz Ahmad batted sensibly and slammed in unbeaten 57 and 56 runs respectively. The only wicket of Ali Garh batter Zeeshan Ashraf was taken by Muhammad Abbas. Mubashar Aslam was declared man of the match. 

On Thursday (January 12), three matches will be played. Pak Lions will compete against P&T Gymkhana at Model Town Greens ground, Township Whites Club will vie against City Gymkhana Cricket Club at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket ground and Shinning Cricket Club will play against Yu Slim Cricket Club by at Model Town Club ground.

