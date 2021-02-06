Pak vs SA: Live stream and live updates, 2nd Test match, Day 3

03:17 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Share

RAWALPINDI - South Africa on Saturday, in reply to Pakistan’s 272, were bowled out for 201 in their first innings on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

 Catch the live action here and refer to the website for updates on the Test match.

More From This Category
Ch Omer Saeed elected new Punjab Squash ...
04:16 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
IPC, XpertDigi, UB Sports Lucrative record wins ...
03:57 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
PAKvSA: Proteas all out on 201 in second Test
01:42 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in ...
09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 ...
08:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Ali Sadpara and his son become first Pakistanis ...
10:04 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr