Javeria Abbasi's daughter Anzela exudes elegance in latest pictures

Noor Fatima 04:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Javeria Abbasi's daughter Anzela exudes elegance in latest pictures
Lollywood's gorgeous diva Anzela Abbasi is turning up the temperature with her latest pictures.

Being the daughter of accomplished actors, Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, the Baby actress has talent running in her blood. With notable projects under her belt, Abbasi is set to make a name for herself in both the drama and fashion industries.

The model's Instagram handle is a mirror of her edgy and chic style which is praised by many people, and her recent posts are nothing shy of class and style. 

The Main Haar Nahi Mano Gi starlet recently shared a bunch of photoshoots on her social media platform. Posing for bold and aesthetically pleasing pictures, Abbasi's glamor is unmatched.

The ravishing beauty posed inside a car wearing chunky boots, a bejeweled blazer paired with a leather skirt, and a body-hugging crop top. For her makeup, the diva went for dramatic eye makeup and soft nude lip colour.

In another bunch of photos, Abbasi carried statement diamond jewelry, a silk cami top, and black pants with short hair styled in a flipped-up bob. 

The Nibah star also shared scintillating pictures in a V-neck sleeveless bodycon dress with embroidered rose patches, minimal makeup, and complemented the look with statement rings.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

India's 'Go First' flight actually goes first missing over 50 ...

06:03 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

