Four Pakistanis held in Saudi Arabia for stealing batteries of mobile towers

MAKKAH – Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested five suspects, including four Pakistani nationals, for stealing batteries of a mobile towers in Makkah region.

The Saudi police, in a statement, said a Yemeni national was also among the suspects, adding that the stolen batteries had been recovered from their possession.

All the four Pakistanis and a Yemeni have been handed over to the prosecution department for further legal proceeding against them.

In September last, authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested eight people, including two Pakistan nationals, after they busted a drug smuggling bid in what is being termed as country’s biggest operation.

The Saudi state-run agency SPA reported that security authorities followed up a shipment on its arrival at the Dry Port in Riyadh.

Security agents, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, raided the warehouse where the shipment was taken and arrested eight suspects engaged in the smuggling attempt, including 6 Syrians and 2 Pakistanis.

The officials recovered 46,916,480 amphetamine pills, a type of drug used by affluent youth, hidden in a flour shipment.