OPPO F21 Pro 5G goes on sale in Pakistan

LAHORE - The most awaited OPPO F21 Pro 5G is officially available to purchase online and in stores across the country.

With fans swooning over its incredible design and fastest internet connection due to 5G enabled, 6nm processor, and camera capabilities, the OPPO F21 Pro 5G has been very well received since its launch.

With its exquisite style and unique Mega lens & Mega portrait feature, the phone has witnessed huge anticipation across the stores on its first sales day.

Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform built on a 6nm process, slim and sleek design along with good battery life, OPPO F21 Pro 5G ensures an exceptional user experience. The phone has a powerful 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology. With 128GB of ROM and 8GB RAM, which can be extended by 5GB from OPPO’s RAM expansion, promising great power efficiency.

It comes in two stunning colors including Cosmic Black and the unique Rainbow Spectrum. It is available to purchase in stores and at ‘Daraz’ for a retail price of PKR 69,999/-.

With an aim to enhance the quality of calls and fast connection through VoNR technology and VoLTE, the phone is equipped with such features through which users can experience enhanced 4G+ performance with 5G as well if it is available in their respective location.

The new OPPO F21 Pro 5G handles data privacy and information security at levels that exceed industry standards. Smart Notification Hiding helps protect your privacy when using your phone in public areas.

The powerful camera system by OPPO is going to change the reel dynamics. The features include Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Scene Enhancement, and AI Color Portrait. It features a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a 16MP Front Camera.

Moreover, browsing and consuming information has never been easier thanks to smart AI sensing algorithms and intelligent translation on OPPO F21 Pro 5G.

With the Air Gestures on ColorOS 12, you can mute a call with a swipe-up gesture or scroll up and down on pages within apps like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok without touching the device.

Over the years, the OPPO F series has made significant advancements, including the introduction of VOOC charging, improved camera capabilities, innovative design, and unique color options.

With an incredible design, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with a vibrant style and chic design. The phone is available for purchase at and in stores nationwide.