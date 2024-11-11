vivo Y19s launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

vivo, a world-renowned technology brand, announced the launch of its latest masterpiece in the Y series today, vivo Y19s. This phone combines seamless performance with entertaining enhancements, all within a compact and visually striking design. It is poised to become the smart social companion for the younger generation.

vivo Y19s elevates stylish design with its Dynamic Light, seamlessly integrated with the camera module on the back. This innovative breathing light feature transcends the role of a mere notification reminder, emerging as a sophisticated accessory for those who wish to showcase their unique personality and flair. It offers users customization over the colours to align with various daily scenarios, such as answering incoming calls, photo shooting countdowns, game launches, music enjoyment, and battery charging.

vivo Y19s comes in three vibrant colour variants, each boasting a distinctive finish that plays with texture and reflection. The Pearl Silver model uses an Iridescent Coating, which casts a dazzling array of rainbow-like colours. The Glacier Blue variant employs a Glacier Texture, exuding a refreshing vibe. The Diamond Black version features a Diamond Texture, giving the back of the phone a subtle yet elegant diamond-like sheen.

vivo Y19s is thoughtfully designed for an immersive audio-visual experience while prioritizing users’ eye comfort. The phone has a spacious 6.68-inch Dotch Display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate, ensuring every touch and grip is a pleasure. Y19s boasts a screen brightness reaching up to 1000 nits, guaranteeing an exceptional viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The superior screen brightness provides significantly clearer visuals, whether under the strong outdoor sunshine or in brightly lit indoor rooms. The screen of Y19s has earned the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, confirming its ability to filter out harmful blue light and reduce eye strain, and providing an unparalleled visual experience. Moreover, the device is equipped with dual stereo speakers that significantly boost volume by up to 300%, offering an immersive sound experience ideal for entertainment such as music, gaming, and video watching. It also enhances calling and navigation scenarios where users appreciate a louder sound.

This stunning device is also built for durability. The vivo Y19s boasts an upgraded 5500mAh Battery backed by a 4-Year Battery Health. This ensures that the device effortlessly matches the dynamic lifestyle of young users, sustaining continuous activity and social engagements throughout the day.

vivo Y19s has an anti-drop design that has earned the SGS Drop Resistance Certification and Military-Grade Certification. This signifies that the phone is fortified from the inside out. Extra layers and reinforced materials are applied to every aspect, from the screen to the cover, and from the corners to the key internal components, to safeguard the phone against the hazards of impacts and drops. In addition, its IP64 Dust and Water Resistance ensures the device is protected against dust and water splashes.

Users can also seize and immortalize those memorable moments perfectly with vivo Y19s. The device features a 50MP primary camera on the rear, complemented by a suite of versatile portrait and night modes. This ensures users can capture stunning, crisp images and enjoy engaging, creative photography experiences.

Price & Availability

The Y19s (6GB + 6GB Extended RAM) is available in Pakistan at PKR 42,999 only. This smartphone will also be available in 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM variant from November 18, 2024 in the market and pricing will be revealed later.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y19s, along with 15 days of free replacement and a six-month warranty for accessories. The vivo Y19s is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).