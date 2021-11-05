PIA achieves perfect safety ratings for first time in its history

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved perfect safety ratings from Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) for the first time in its history.

Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the national carrier, announced the good news on Twitter.

Under European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) mandate, “Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) inspections of commercial aircraft landing in Europe, Canada & Gulf is conducted on regular basis & is assessed,” he wrote.

Perfect SAFA Safety Ratings. Dedicated & sincere efforts of #PIA team showed magnificent results & we stand at zero ratio, a huge manifestation of adherence of world class safety & Air Worthiness standards, Bravo PIA Team for making #Pakistan proud — Air Marshal Arshad Malik (@amarshadmalik) November 5, 2021

Lauding the performance of his team, he said: “…we stand at zero ratio, a huge manifestation of adherence of world class safety & Air Worthiness standards, Bravo PIA Team for making #Pakistan proud”.