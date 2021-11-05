Former LHC chief justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif dies after prolonged illness
09:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, the former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), died on Friday after prolonged illness.
Justice Khawaja was appointed LHC chief justice on 12 April 2009 and retired on 8 December 2010 on attaining the age of superannuation.
More info to follow…
