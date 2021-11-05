Former LHC chief justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif dies after prolonged illness

09:28 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Former LHC chief justice Khawaja Muhammad Sharif dies after prolonged illness
Share

LAHORE – Khawaja Muhammad Sharif, the former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), died on Friday after prolonged illness.

Justice Khawaja was appointed LHC chief justice on 12 April 2009 and retired on 8 December 2010 on attaining the age of superannuation.

More info to follow…

More From This Category
PIA achieves perfect safety ratings for first ...
08:54 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan hikes electricty price by Rs1.68 per unit
07:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
'MILGEM' – Pakistan, Turkey launch construction ...
06:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan has ‘lowest petrol prices among ...
05:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
PM Imran performs groundbreaking of mother, child ...
02:51 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
IHC bans all construction activities at Margalla ...
01:42 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan makes first public appearance days after release from jail
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr