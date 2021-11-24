‘Man for all situations’ Mohammad Rizwan named in Wisden’s world Test XI

LAHORE – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named in Wisden’s world Test XI.

A select Wisden panel has picked the players from different teams on the basis of their both current form and their overall record.

The aim was to create a team that would be successful anywhere in the world, and it was up to the panel to decide on the balance of the side, as well as the batting order.

The panelists were managing editor of Wisden.com Ben Gardner, Wisden.com features writer Taha Hashim, and Wisden India editor Aadya Sharma.

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 914 runs in 17 Test matches.

Berner Gardner explained, “ I picked Mohammad Rizwan because you can just rely on him in any situation. He’ll score whatever type of runs you need and he’s very good technically. This is partly based on his white-ball form but the manner in which he’s scored his white-ball runs suggests that he is a man for all situations. The one thing that works against Rizwan is the fact that he’s only played 17 Tests, but he does average 42 across those matches which is pretty good”.

Sharma said: “It’s Rizwan for me. Rishabh Pant is obviously a great batsman but the only thing that comes with him is that doubt over his consistency. Rizwan has great technique and could do really well across conditions, across attacks”.

The other players include Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (c), Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah.