Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir calls on Kuwait’s crown prince Jaber Al Sabah 

Pakistan's top civil, military leaders are on an official visit to Kuwait in a bid to lure mega investments from Middle Eastern nation and now Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah.

A report shared by Kuwaiti news agency said top Pakistani commander along with interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials met the 83-year-old monarch.

Both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest, including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, and regional situation.

Earlier, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, during trip to Middle East, also arrived in Kuwait to bolster ties with the Gulf state.

PM Kakar is expected to meet the crown prince and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today. The two sides will ink several me­­m­­orandums of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence.

The year 2023 marked 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.