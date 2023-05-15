Pakistan Army Chief, UAE President discuss defence ties, military cooperation over phone call

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held a telephone conversation, it emerged on Monday.

In the latest telephonic conversation, Pakistan’s top general and ruler of Abu Dhabi shared their views to further strengthen mutual defense and military cooperation. The two sides discussed the importance of close cooperation in various areas, including counter-terrorism, intelligence-sharing, and joint military exercises.

During the call, UAE President assured General Asim Munir of his country’s commitment to support all that achieves unity and stability in Pakistan, a Gulf news agency said in a press release.

The COAS expressed gratitude and appreciated UAE President and extended his wishes for the UAE’s continuous development, progress, and prosperity, it further said.

Amid the media reports about the telephonic contact, Pakistan Army’s media wing has not issued any statement.

Earlier, Army Chief Asim Munir visited UAE after taking charge where he called on top officials, and the latest phone call between UAE President and the COAS reflects the strong and historic ties between the two Islamic countries.