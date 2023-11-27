Karachi Weather Update: First winter rain brings temperature down in port city

KARACHI – Parts of the country's financial capital received showers over the weekend under the influence of a westerly wave in Pakistan.

Karachi Rain Update

For Monday, Met Office has not shared rain prediction for provincial capital or other Sindh regions. It said dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, and partly cloudy in southern districts.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the latest advisory, the temperature of port city will remain between 16-26 degrees Celsius while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and east.

Winds blew at 26km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 3km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 167, which is very Unhealthy.

Experts said health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. Smog, and fog are likely in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.