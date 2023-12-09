Aleem Khan clears air on IPP seat adjustment with PML-N in upcoming elections

LAHORE – Pakistan is finally heading to general elections in February next year after year of political turmoil since the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan, and now political bigwigs are drawing out strategies to counter rivals.

Amid the political meetings, Nawaz led PML-N and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) engaged in discussions for seat ad­justments. Jahangir Tareen presented a list of constituencies in Punjab where both parties could rake in votes but his party president dismissed rumours regarding seat adjustment.

Dismissing rumours about seat adjustment with PML-N, Aleem said IPP Central Executive Committee is yet to decide on issue of seat adjustment with PML-N, saying party’s key membetrs will make the decision soon.

He called alliances acceptable in current politics, but mentioned to refrain from turning political disagreements into interpersonal conflicts.

Aleem was of the view that meetings of political bigwigs embrace goodwill gesture and are not about discussing any specific agenda.

Sharing his thoughts about seat adjustment with PPP, he said the two sides have not contacted formally on the issue of the seat adjustment.

Aleem again hurled salvos at Imran Khan, saying PTI founder was behind sending opponents to jail during his tenure,and mentioned that PTI harmed the country. The former PTI chairman should face the cases against him."

The IPP president talked about the newly-appointed PTI chief, Barrister Gohar. "I have never met Barrister Gohar. He was part of the PPP, and I had nothing to do with the PPP," Aleem Khan maintained.