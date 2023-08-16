Search

Inayat Hussain Bhatti: Agha Ali "proud" over late grandfather's prestigious President’s Award win

Maheen Khawaja 06:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Inayat Hussain Bhatti: Agha Ali
Source: Instagram

Inayat Hussain Bhatti, a name that resonates with profound artistic resonance and cultural significance, stands as an icon in the realms of Pakistani music, acting, and literature. Born on January 12, 1928, in Gujrat, Punjab, Bhatti's multifaceted talents left an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape.

His grandson, Aagha Ali conveyed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of his late grandfather, Inayat Hussain Bhatti, for being bestowed with the prestigious President's Award for the Pride of Performance. This esteemed recognition stands as a tribute to his significant contributions to the industry.

"My Nana finally gets recognised for what he should've been recognised for years and years ago.
But der aye durust aye. Grateful and proud to here about this news" he said.

Who was Inayat Hussain Bhatti?

Renowned as a versatile musician, Bhatti was a virtuoso in the art of classical, folk, and Punjabi music. His melodious voice and soulful compositions captured the essence of the Punjab region, bridging traditional and contemporary musical styles. His renditions of folk songs and Sufi poetry not only entertained but also resonated with the hearts of people across generations.

His musical prowess extended beyond the studio and concert stage. He actively participated in promoting the rich heritage of Punjabi culture and music through his work as a musicologist, author, and researcher. His efforts played a pivotal role in preserving and popularizing traditional Punjabi folk songs, ensuring that they transcended time and remained embedded in the cultural fabric of Pakistan.

Apart from his musical endeavours, Inayat Hussain Bhatti left an indelible mark in the world of acting. His charisma and dynamic presence graced both the silver screen and television, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His performances in Pakistani films and television dramas showcased his acting finesse, earning him accolades from audiences and peers alike.

Bhatti's literary contributions were equally noteworthy. He authored books that shed light on various aspects of Punjabi culture, folklore, and music.

Pakistani celebs to be honoured with Highest Civilian Awards 2023

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

