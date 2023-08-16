Search

Gold price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:45 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Gold price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Wednesday in domestic market as Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs900 to close at Rs223,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs771 to settle at Rs191,872, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered against as it went up by $2 to settle at $1,905 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged as Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 222,900 PKR 2,445

