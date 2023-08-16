Gold price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Wednesday in domestic market as Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs900 to close at Rs223,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs771 to settle at Rs191,872, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered against as it went up by $2 to settle at $1,905 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram remained unchanged as Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.