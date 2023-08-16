Pakistani ex-model held in Australia over fake bomb threat on Malaysian flight

On August 14, an unsettling incident unfolded aboard a Malaysia Airlines flight en route from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, resulting in the apprehension of a 45-year-old man named Muhammad Arif Ali. The individual in question, once a recognized Pakistani model and actor, has raised eyebrows due to his involvement in a famous Abrarul Haq music video titled "Preeto," as verified by a comprehensive research conducted by The Current.

The flight's trajectory took an unexpected turn as the man made a distressing claim of carrying "explosives" in his backpack, prompting Australian authorities to make the immediate decision to divert the aircraft back to Sydney, an action that swiftly brought the situation under control.

Following the aircraft's safe return, Ali was taken into custody and subsequently charged for falsely declaring a threat aimed at damaging the aircraft. The seriousness of the incident triggered a cautious evacuation process once the authorities had effectively established the safety of the passengers and crew.

Videos capturing the agitated individual circulated extensively across various social media platforms, depicting him deeply immersed in fervent prayer on a mat placed in the aeroplane's aisle. Within these recordings, he repeatedly engaged fellow passengers, inquiring whether they considered themselves "servants of Allah."

Muhammad Arif Ali's background within the entertainment realm has garnered attention, particularly his participation in the renowned Pakistani song "Preeto" by Haq, as well as his role in the Pakistani sitcom "Kollege Jeans," under the direction of Jawad Bashir.

Ali, who is graduate of National College of Arts in 2002, subsequently embarked on a career in architecture, working at various firms across Karachi and Lahore from 2002 to 2016.

Intriguingly, Ali's social media profiles highlighted a multifaceted individual. His architectural projects, a YouTube channel titled "Food for Thought," and nostalgic content from his acting tenure were all evident. However, a perceptible shift in his content became evident as his recent videos began to predominantly focus on his religious perspectives. This transition was also reflected in his Instagram presence established in 2014, where snapshots from his acting endeavours, particularly with his fellow actors from "Kollege Jeans," shared the spotlight.

While Australian authorities sought to assure the public that there was no imminent threat to the community, a veil of mystery enshrouds the details surrounding this perplexing incident. Clarity regarding Ali's charges was anticipated to be unveiled during a formal presentation scheduled for Monday night, shedding further light on the nature of the alleged offence.

Further investigation continues as authorities diligently piece together the intricate circumstances that led to the disturbance during the flight.