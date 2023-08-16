PTI’s Yasmin Rashid rushed to cardiology hospital from Lahore jail

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been shifted to a hospital in Lahore after her health condition deteriorated in jail.

Rashid, who has been detained by police for his alleged involvement in attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence during May 9 riots sparked after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan in a graft case, was rushed to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The former provincial minister underwent echocardiograpy test and examined by doctors. She was later sent back to the jail after test results came back satisfactory.