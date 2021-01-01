PM Imran opens first Panahgah in Tarnol, fifth in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed Panahgah at Tarnol area of Islamabad and spent first evening of the New Year with the poor and deserving people.

This facility has been established in cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Free breakfast and dinner will be provided to the poor people at the shelter home.

A separate 10 beds have been arranged for women at the facility.

After the inauguration of Panahgah at Tarnol, the number of such facilities in Islamabad has reached to five.

A TeleHealth Kiosk has been set up by the EZ Shifa in the shelter home, where the doctors will provide free medical check-ups to patients under the supervision of more than 500 doctors around the world.

The premier also visited the shelter and shared a meal with the guests.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director PBM Aoun Abbas Bappi, and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa were also present on the occasion.