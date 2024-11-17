Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan laments US Congress for ‘interfering in domestic affairs’ over Imran Khan’s release

ISLAMABAD – Scores of US Congress members penned second letter to outgoing President Joe Biden, expressing grave concern over imprisonment of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, and it prompted strong response from Pakistan Foreign Office.

In a statement, Foreign Office strongly denounced letter from US lawmakers, calling it unwarranted interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs. Islamabad called it as a futile exercise, stressing that issues raised were based on a misunderstanding of Pakistan’s political system and electoral process.

MoFA spokesperson disregards content of letter as it is misplaced, saying US administration is in a transitional phase after the recent presidential elections, and that such appeals are unlikely to receive serious attention.

In the letter, US Congress members raised voice over impression of civil liberties and increasing human rights violations in Pakistan, particularly following the controversial February 2024 elections.

Pakistan’s however, turned down all allegations, saying the resolution reflects an incomplete understanding of the political dynamics in South Asian nation. It also refuted accusations directed at US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, who was criticized in the letter for not adequately addressing the concerns of the Pakistani-American community, especially regarding human rights and political freedoms.

The letter once again sparked debate over the role of international actors in advocating for human rights and political reforms in Pakistan, with both sides continuing to assert their positions on the matter.

Pakistan s Foreign Ministry issues new guidelines for visa notice issuance

