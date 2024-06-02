Search

Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year Award

Web Desk
10:36 AM | 2 Jun, 2024
Virat Kohli receives ICC ODI Player of the Year Award

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has been awarded the ICC ODI Player of the Year. Additionally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has named him to the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2023 during a ceremony in New York.

Kohli received this honour as his team prepares for their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5.

The ICC celebrated Kohli’s achievement by sharing a video on social media, showing him receiving the award and a cap.

The 35-year-old batter has seen a resurgence in his career in 2023 after a period of inconsistent performance. He scored 1,377 runs in 27 ODIs, including 24 innings with six centuries and eight half-centuries, at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of 99.13. His highest score was 166.

Kohli played a crucial role in India’s victory in the Asia Cup 2023, scoring an unbeaten 122 runs off 94 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in a key Super Four match.

In the ODI World Cup held in India last year, Kohli amassed 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, including three centuries, six half-centuries, and a top score of 117. He was the top scorer of the tournament, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup.

Kohli also scored his 50th ODI century in the semi-final against New Zealand, surpassing Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Virat Kohli will now join the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

