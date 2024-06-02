Dr Affan Qaiser apologises to Maria B over LGBTQ remarks

Dr Affan Qaiser, a renowned Pakistani transplant hepatologist and gastroenterologist, has apologized to fashion designer Maria B over LGBTQ remarks.

Recently, Dr Qaiser appeared on Farukh Warraich’s podcast, where he expressed regret for a video he made against Maria B.

Discussing the matter, he said, “I am truly ashamed of the video I made against Maria B. After speaking against her, I felt really bad. My friend and Islamic podcaster Ali told me that things about Maria B are actually different. I personally like Maria B as well. I received a video against her from my research team, so I decided to make a video.”

He further explained, “I made the video, which garnered millions of views, and believe me, my target was not Maria B. I just couldn’t agree with her. This is the only video that made me feel embarrassed afterward. I want to acknowledge that I was wrong.”

On the other hand, Dr Affan Qaiser’s apology video has sparked a strong reaction among the public. Social media users believe that his most harmful video was about the fruit vendors, where he accused them of injecting colour into watermelons, which caused significant harm to customers.

It is noteworthy that Dr Affan Qaiser had previously shared a video on his official Facebook account criticizing the famous fashion designer Maria B. In his video, he showed a clip of Maria B demanding fashion shows to promote the LGBTQ agenda.