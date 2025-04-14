Alive man shocked to find himself dead in Govt records; NADRA explains what happened!

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani national was stunned to find himself dead in government records, prompting a response from NADRA, the key database and registration authority.

NADRA issued a statement regarding its role in handling civil registrations after a viral video in which a man claimed he was mistakenly declared dead. It clarified that the registration of births, deaths, and changes in marital status is the responsibility of Union Councils, operating under provincial laws.

NADRA issues only identity documents based on records maintained by these local bodies, it said. The clarification comes after a social media video showed a man expressing shock at being declared deceased at a NADRA office.

Addressing the incident, the authority stated that the death in question had been officially registered by one of the man’s close relatives at the relevant Union Council.

“NADRA relies on the information provided by Union Councils. If incorrect data is submitted, such as a false death report, it must be rectified at the local level,” the statement said.

It also mentioned over 70lac deaths have been recorded by Union Councils nationwide. However, in many instances, families have not updated this information with NADRA or canceled the identity cards of deceased individuals.

To address issue, NADRA sent SMS notifications to affected individuals and their families, urging them to visit their nearest NADRA center to cancel identity cards if the death registration is valid. In cases of error, citizens are advised to contact the concerned Union Council to correct the official record.