Islamabad hosts first Overseas Pakistanis Convention with global participation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad welcomed hundreds of overseas Pakistanis for inaugural three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention, as historic initiative aimed at bridging the gap between the diaspora and national leadership.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis said the convention has been described as a platform to “warmly welcome expatriates, understand their concerns, and incorporate their feedback into future policies.”

The visiting members have been accorded the status of state guests on special instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Elaborate reception arrangements, including welcome banners, cultural performances, and help desks, have been put in place at airports and the convention venue.

The convention officially kicked off Sunday evening with a cultural and food festival at Lok Virsa, featuring traditional music and local cuisine. The formal opening ceremony is scheduled for Monday, with participation from senior government officials and heads of national institutions.

Representatives from NADRA, FIA, NAB, the Passport Office, State Bank, and FBR have set up special desks to assist attendees with queries and services on the spot.

Over 1,078 overseas Pakistanis from scores of countries have arrived to participate in the event. The convention is expected to spark meaningful dialogue between overseas Pakistanis and government bodies, offering practical steps for service improvements and stronger engagement with the global Pakistani community.