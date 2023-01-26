Search

LifestylePakistan

SHC seeks progress report on removal of objectionable content against Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat

Web Desk 01:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
SHC seeks progress report on removal of objectionable content against Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat
Source: @thekubism&mehwishhayatofficial

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the federal government, telecom regulator, and federal investigators to submit their progress report while hearing a petition seeking the removal of objectionable content from social media platforms.

A two-member bench led by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the petitions filed by top Lollywood stars against the smear campaigns on social media.

In today’s hearing, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the federal government, and Federal Investigation Agency submitted their responses.

Justice Phalphoto inquired whether the scandalous content was removed from the social media sites. The telecom regular then told the court that the content shared locally was removed and authorities concerned had been approached for the removal of online material shared from abroad.

The investigating officer also informed the court that the FIA had started probe after issuing the complaint numbers.

The court then adjourned the hearing till February 24 and sought progress reports the next month.

In the previous hearing, Sindh High Court directed FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove objectionable content from the internet relating to Pakistani actress Kubra Khan.

The court orders came just a few days after Major (retired) Adil Raja alleged in a vlog that some military generals used top Pakistani actresses as bait to film politicians from different political parties of Pakistan for blackmailing purposes.

Although Adil Raja gave initials of names of these actresses (KK, SA, MK and MH), social media users were quick to figure out who the retired army officer was referring to. Soon after Adil Raja's vlog, social media users started sharing these actresses' photos with derogatory comments.

Sindh High Court tells PTA and FIA to remove objectionable content on Kubra Khan

Top Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan strongly reacted to Adil Raja's comments and their ensuing character assassination on social media. So much so that Kubra Khan warned Adil Raja to retract his statement within three days and apologise publiclly or get ready for a defamation suit in London. 

Celebs defend fellow actors against Adil Raja's 'allegations'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 255 against dollar in inter-bank market

12:14 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Newlywed cricketer Shan Masood, wife Nische Khan set couple goals with new viral pictures

11:42 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Mashal Khan

11:54 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

President Alvi meets Imran Khan; Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz as Pakistan's political crisis deepens

11:06 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video

01:05 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sarfaraz Ahmed wins hearts by singing 'Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi ...

03:46 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: