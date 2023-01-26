SHC seeks progress report on removal of objectionable content against Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the federal government, telecom regulator, and federal investigators to submit their progress report while hearing a petition seeking the removal of objectionable content from social media platforms.

A two-member bench led by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the petitions filed by top Lollywood stars against the smear campaigns on social media.

In today’s hearing, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the federal government, and Federal Investigation Agency submitted their responses.

Justice Phalphoto inquired whether the scandalous content was removed from the social media sites. The telecom regular then told the court that the content shared locally was removed and authorities concerned had been approached for the removal of online material shared from abroad.

The investigating officer also informed the court that the FIA had started probe after issuing the complaint numbers.

The court then adjourned the hearing till February 24 and sought progress reports the next month.

In the previous hearing, Sindh High Court directed FIA and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove objectionable content from the internet relating to Pakistani actress Kubra Khan.

The court orders came just a few days after Major (retired) Adil Raja alleged in a vlog that some military generals used top Pakistani actresses as bait to film politicians from different political parties of Pakistan for blackmailing purposes.

Although Adil Raja gave initials of names of these actresses (KK, SA, MK and MH), social media users were quick to figure out who the retired army officer was referring to. Soon after Adil Raja's vlog, social media users started sharing these actresses' photos with derogatory comments.

Top Pakistani actresses Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan strongly reacted to Adil Raja's comments and their ensuing character assassination on social media. So much so that Kubra Khan warned Adil Raja to retract his statement within three days and apologise publiclly or get ready for a defamation suit in London.