US adult filmstar indicted on 34 sex crime charges

US adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on 34 counts of sexual crimes involving 21 women, spanning more than 20 years, Los Angeles prosecutors say.

The 68-year-old star is one of the biggest names in the adult film industry and has featured in over 1,700 films since 1979.

Prosecutors say he assaulted women aged 15 to 51 between 1996 and 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, but he could face 300 years in jail if charges are proved against him.

The 19 August indictment accuses Jeremy of 12 counts of rape, including that of a 17-year-old girl in 2008 and a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

The most recent charge is from 1 January 2020 where a 21-year-old woman says she was raped.

Jeremy is one of a small number of men who have been investigated by a Los Angeles District Attorney's task force set up to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

Jeremy is due back in court on October 12 for a pretrial conference. He remained in jail in lieu of $6.6 million bail.

Earlier, he appeared in court on charges that he raped two women and sexually assaulted two others between 2014 and 2019.